Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s results

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.50 N/A 6.71 22.56 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.68 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a consensus target price of $181.38, and a 31.40% upside potential. Competitively Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.93, with potential upside of 83.37%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 15.18% stronger performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -0.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 9 of the 10 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.