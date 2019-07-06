Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s results

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 146 2.64 N/A 6.71 22.56 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.16 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Noble Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Noble Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Noble Energy Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Its rival Noble Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Noble Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

$181.88 is Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.13%. On the other hand, Noble Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 54.61% and its average target price is $33.89. The information presented earlier suggests that Noble Energy Inc. looks more robust than Pioneer Natural Resources Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares and 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18% Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company has weaker performance than Noble Energy Inc.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Noble Energy Inc.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.