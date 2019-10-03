Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s results

We are comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 128 0.33 165.44M 6.71 20.56 Denbury Resources Inc. 1 0.08 450.64M 0.56 2.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Denbury Resources Inc. Denbury Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Denbury Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 129,250,000.00% 9.6% 6.4% Denbury Resources Inc. 38,349,076,674.33% 25.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. Denbury Resources Inc.’s 3.34 beta is the reason why it is 234.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Denbury Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Denbury Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 6 3.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 43.98% and an $177.83 consensus target price. Denbury Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.7 consensus target price and a 59.62% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company had bullish trend while Denbury Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 11 of the 15 factors Denbury Resources Inc.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.