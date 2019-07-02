Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s results

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 146 2.74 N/A 6.71 22.56 Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.64 N/A 0.97 8.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Callon Petroleum Company. Callon Petroleum Company has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is currently more expensive than Callon Petroleum Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Callon Petroleum Company’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Callon Petroleum Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s consensus price target is $181.88, while its potential upside is 20.23%. Callon Petroleum Company on the other hand boasts of a $10.71 consensus price target and a 60.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Callon Petroleum Company looks more robust than Pioneer Natural Resources Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Callon Petroleum Company are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 0% respectively. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Callon Petroleum Company.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Callon Petroleum Company.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.