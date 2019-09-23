Reviewing Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES)’s and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A)’s results

Both Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.73
|18.69
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0.00%
|-31.3%
|-7.1%
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 72.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|12.24%
|-22.01%
|-88.12%
|-85.88%
|-95.78%
|-83.01%
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|-5.12%
|-2.83%
|2.41%
|-1.12%
|34.9%
|18.84%
For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend.
Summary
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
