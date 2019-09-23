Reviewing Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES)’s and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A)’s results

Both Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.