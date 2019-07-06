Reviewing Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES)’s and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)’s results

We are comparing Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.03 N/A -0.68 0.00 Concho Resources Inc. 110 5.02 N/A 2.85 39.76

Table 1 highlights Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Concho Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.04 beta. Concho Resources Inc.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Its rival Concho Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Concho Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Concho Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 11 2.92

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s average target price is $2.8, while its potential upside is 1,001.93%. Concho Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.91 average target price and a 49.52% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. looks more robust than Concho Resources Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Concho Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 96.6% respectively. About 2.1% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Concho Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -30.61% -46.32% -38.92% -64.08% -80% -17.07% Concho Resources Inc. 2.83% -1.87% -5.21% -17.02% -24.76% 10.21%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend while Concho Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.