Reviewing Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES)’s and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.03 N/A -0.68 0.00 CNOOC Limited 172 0.00 N/A 17.29 9.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and CNOOC Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s current beta is 3.04 and it happens to be 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CNOOC Limited has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CNOOC Limited are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. CNOOC Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and CNOOC Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 CNOOC Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is $2.8, with potential upside of 1,147.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and CNOOC Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 1.9%. 2.1% are Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -30.61% -46.32% -38.92% -64.08% -80% -17.07% CNOOC Limited -1.36% -8.4% 1.01% -0.12% -4.93% 12.29%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend while CNOOC Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.