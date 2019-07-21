Reviewing Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES)’s and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|1
|0.03
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
|CNOOC Limited
|172
|0.00
|N/A
|17.29
|9.90
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and CNOOC Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0.00%
|-31.3%
|-7.1%
|CNOOC Limited
|0.00%
|13.4%
|8.1%
Volatility and Risk
Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s current beta is 3.04 and it happens to be 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CNOOC Limited has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CNOOC Limited are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. CNOOC Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and CNOOC Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|CNOOC Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is $2.8, with potential upside of 1,147.77%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and CNOOC Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 1.9%. 2.1% are Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|-30.61%
|-46.32%
|-38.92%
|-64.08%
|-80%
|-17.07%
|CNOOC Limited
|-1.36%
|-8.4%
|1.01%
|-0.12%
|-4.93%
|12.29%
For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend while CNOOC Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
CNOOC Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.