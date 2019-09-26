Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

This is a contrast between Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.56 N/A 0.24 60.42 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.26 N/A 0.08 34.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 7 factors.