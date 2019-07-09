Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

Both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.47 N/A 0.19 76.51 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.94 N/A 0.36 23.57

Table 1 highlights Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.13% and 41.78%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.