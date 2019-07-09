Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

Both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.47
|N/A
|0.19
|76.51
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.94
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
Table 1 highlights Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.13% and 41.78%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|-1.04%
|-1.25%
|2.07%
|-0.14%
|-4.75%
|9.46%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.
