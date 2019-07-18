Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.53 N/A 0.19 76.51 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.