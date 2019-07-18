Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.53
|N/A
|0.19
|76.51
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|-1.04%
|-1.25%
|2.07%
|-0.14%
|-4.75%
|9.46%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
