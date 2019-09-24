Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

This is a contrast between Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.56
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.54
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
Table 1 demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.