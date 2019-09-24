Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

This is a contrast between Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.56 N/A 0.24 60.42 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.