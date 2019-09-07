Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s results

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.24 60.42 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.20 N/A -1.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Central Securities Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.13% and 11.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.