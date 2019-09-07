Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s results

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.54
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.20
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Central Securities Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.13% and 11.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.
