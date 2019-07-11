Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.52 N/A 0.19 76.51 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.46 N/A 0.44 31.92

Demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.13% and 9.24%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 5 of the 7 factors.