Reviewing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

We are comparing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.24 60.42 Altaba Inc. 71 163.87 N/A -15.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Altaba Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Altaba Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Altaba Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 consensus price target and a 11.43% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.