Reviewing Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 16.87 N/A -0.10 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pinterest Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pinterest Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Tuscan Holdings Corp. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Pinterest Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pinterest Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$32.13 is Pinterest Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares and 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.