Reviewing Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 17.78 N/A -0.10 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pinterest Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pinterest Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Opes Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.83% and an $32.13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinterest Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 45.64% respectively. 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.