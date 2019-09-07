Reviewing Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|17.78
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pinterest Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Pinterest Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pinterest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.83% and an $32.13 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pinterest Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 45.64% respectively. 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Pinterest Inc. has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.