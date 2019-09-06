Reviewing Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s results

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 18.31 N/A -0.10 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Liquidity

Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pinterest Inc. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.78% for Pinterest Inc. with consensus target price of $32.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 68.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. has 18.81% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.