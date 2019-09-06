Reviewing Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s results

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 18.31 N/A -0.10 0.00 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pinterest Inc. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pinterest Inc. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pinterest Inc. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.78% for Pinterest Inc. with consensus price target of $32.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares and 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares. 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.