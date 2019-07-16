Reviewing Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 27 17.51 N/A -0.12 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential downside is -13.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. -2.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17.34% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.