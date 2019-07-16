Reviewing Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|27
|17.51
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential downside is -13.76%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
About 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|-2.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.34%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.56%
For the past year Pinterest Inc. had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
