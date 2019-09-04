Reviewing Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Workday Inc. 199 12.74 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Workday Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Workday Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 94.6% of Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance while Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Workday Inc.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.