Reviewing Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s results

Since Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.70 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and MobileIron Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and MobileIron Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MobileIron Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and MobileIron Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

MobileIron Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 17.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend while MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats MobileIron Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.