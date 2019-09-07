Reviewing Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s results

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

Table 1 demonstrates Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Materialise NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Materialise NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Materialise NV is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Materialise NV is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Materialise NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Materialise NV 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Materialise NV’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 1.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares and 22.6% of Materialise NV shares. Insiders held 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Materialise NV has weaker performance than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

Summary

Materialise NV beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.