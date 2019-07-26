Reviewing Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.24 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Marin Software Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 34.6%. Insiders held 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was less bearish than Marin Software Incorporated.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.