Reviewing Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s and Its Rivals results

As Application Software company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has 0.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has 4.03% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.50% -3.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -20.66% weaker performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s competitors have 41.26% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s competitors beat Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.