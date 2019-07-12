Reviewing Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s results

As Application Software companies, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 166 13.64 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and HubSpot Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, HubSpot Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and HubSpot Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

HubSpot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $179.4 average target price and a 0.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 92.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, 6% are HubSpot Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -20.66% weaker performance while HubSpot Inc. has 44.37% stronger performance.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.