Reviewing Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s results

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Adobe Inc. 283 12.99 N/A 5.42 55.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Adobe Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Adobe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79

Meanwhile, Adobe Inc.’s consensus target price is $316.07, while its potential upside is 10.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 4.03%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Adobe Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Adobe Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.