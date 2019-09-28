Reviewing Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s results

Both Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 4.06 111.79M 4.61 19.78 Pampa Energia S.A. 17 4.78 53.25M 3.12 10.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 118,183,740.35% 10.1% 3% Pampa Energia S.A. 322,336,561.74% 35.9% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.13 beta means Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s volatility is 87.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pampa Energia S.A. has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Pampa Energia S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Pampa Energia S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1.89% upside potential and an average price target of $99.25. Meanwhile, Pampa Energia S.A.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 97.60%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pampa Energia S.A. is looking more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 42.7%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 38% are Pampa Energia S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was more bullish than Pampa Energia S.A.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Pampa Energia S.A.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.