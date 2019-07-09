Reviewing Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN)’s results

Both Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 93 2.86 N/A 4.61 20.64 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 22 0.00 N/A 2.14 8.73

Table 1 demonstrates Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 46% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.19 beta indicates that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 81.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00

$97.8 is Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 18.6% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, 52.2% are Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 3.27% -0.66% 6.35% 7.6% 21.91% 11.73% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -1.37% 5.72% -35.61% -22.49% -55.63% -30.97%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 11.73% stronger performance while Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has -30.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.