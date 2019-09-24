Reviewing Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 3.01 N/A 4.61 19.78 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08

Demonstrates Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.13 beta indicates that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 87.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s 75.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s upside potential is 1.91% at a $99.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 10.8% respectively. 0.2% are Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.