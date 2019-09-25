Reviewing Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s results

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 3.02 N/A 4.61 19.78 CMS Energy Corporation 58 2.63 N/A 2.10 27.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and CMS Energy Corporation. CMS Energy Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CMS Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.13 and its 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation’s beta is 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival CMS Energy Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. CMS Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and CMS Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 CMS Energy Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $99.25, while its potential upside is 1.50%. Competitively CMS Energy Corporation has an average target price of $66.67, with potential upside of 3.64%. The results provided earlier shows that CMS Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and CMS Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 95.6% respectively. 0.2% are Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are CMS Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was less bullish than CMS Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors CMS Energy Corporation beats Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.