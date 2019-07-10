Reviewing Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)’s and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s results

Both Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 15 0.15 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pinduoduo Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -33% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pinduoduo Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pinduoduo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pinduoduo Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinduoduo Inc. has a 46.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.4% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares and 18.6% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. -5% 0.09% -18.44% 20.32% 0% -1.83% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -17.55% -26.92% -51.9% -38.21% -69.72% -25.49%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. has stronger performance than Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Summary

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. beats Pinduoduo Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.