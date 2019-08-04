Reviewing Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC)’s and Its Rivals results

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) is a company in the Food – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.15% of all Food – Major Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.06% of all Food – Major Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 0.00% 10.30% 3.50% Industry Average 7.29% 10.19% 7.65%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation N/A 24 28.22 Industry Average 174.04M 2.39B 27.98

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.50 4.50 1.17 2.56

$26.33 is the consensus target price of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, with a potential downside of -9.58%. The potential upside of the peers is 27.92%. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 0.15% 3.01% 0.74% 37.92% 50.75% 74.47% Industry Average 3.51% 6.60% 16.79% 25.91% 38.88% 48.39%

For the past year Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has stronger performance than Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 2.81 Quick Ratio. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. In other hand, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.84 which is 16.46% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation beats Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.

PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers fresh chicken products comprising pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (non-frozen) whole chickens, prepackaged case-ready chicken, whole cut-up chickens, and selected chicken parts. The company also provides prepared chicken products, including portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts. The company sells its products to foodservice market, including chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market customers comprising grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. In addition, it exports chicken products to Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and other countries. PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.