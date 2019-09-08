Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.10
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|42.96
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Volatility & Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.36% and an $5 average price target. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 72.03% and its average price target is $77. The information presented earlier suggests that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 92.97% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.