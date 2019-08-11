Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

We are comparing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.57 N/A -0.54 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.06 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential downside is -2.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 57.4% respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.