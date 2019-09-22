Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential downside is -13.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 65.14%. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.