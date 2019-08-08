Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|7.43
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|42.17
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Volatility and Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 140.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.4 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential downside is -0.99%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
