Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 86 0.00 23.88M -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 940,424,560.60% -64.6% -19.4% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 27,632,492.48% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 60.00% upside potential and an average price target of $5. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 17.48% and its average price target is $84.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 0% respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.