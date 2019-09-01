Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.46 N/A -0.54 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 7.53% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, which is potential 1,334.78% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 71.5% respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.