Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.46
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Volatility and Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 7.53% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, which is potential 1,334.78% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 71.5% respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
