Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 922,563,309.18% -64.6% -19.4% Jaguar Health Inc. 433,689,503.46% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.50% and an $5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Jaguar Health Inc. is $5, which is potential 320.17% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Jaguar Health Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.