Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.60% -19.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With consensus price target of $5, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 7.53%. The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.21 shows that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.