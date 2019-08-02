Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.16 N/A -0.54 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a -9.91% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.