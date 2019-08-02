Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.16
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Volatility & Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.
Liquidity
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a -9.91% downside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
