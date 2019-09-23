Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.91 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -13.19% downside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.