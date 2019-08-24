Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|6.47
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|15.51
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 13.64%. Competitively the consensus price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 146.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
