Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.47 N/A -0.54 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.51 N/A -22.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 13.64%. Competitively the consensus price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 146.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.