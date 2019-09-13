Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.27 N/A -0.54 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.81 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.77%. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,349.28% and its average price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.