Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential downside is -13.19%. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 consensus target price and a 156.64% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 31.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.