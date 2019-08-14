Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

This is a contrast between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|7.44
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|70.69
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Risk & Volatility
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a -1.19% downside potential. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $31.8, with potential upside of 533.47%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
