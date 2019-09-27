Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.37
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|94.52
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Volatility and Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 8.70% upside potential. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 217.46% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 60.4%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.