Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.37 N/A -0.54 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 94.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 8.70% upside potential. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 217.46% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 60.4%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.