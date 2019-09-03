Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.81 N/A -0.54 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 3.31% upside potential. On the other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 235.01% and its consensus price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.