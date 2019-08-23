Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.53 N/A -0.54 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 75.47 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 12.61%. Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 80.02%. The results provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.