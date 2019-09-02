Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.46 N/A -0.54 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 8.2% respectively. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.