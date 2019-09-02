Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.46
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Volatility and Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.53%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 8.2% respectively. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
